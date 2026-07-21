Activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital following a Delhi High Court order. While his vitals are stable, his condition requires monitoring. Wangchuk is on a hunger strike over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital and handed over to a team of doctors from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for further medical care, Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hospital stated that Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable at the time of discharge, but his medical condition continues to require monitoring.

"At the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L," said the VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital statement.

The hospital further said that all relevant medical records, investigation reports and treatment documents were handed over to the receiving medical team to ensure continuity of care.

"Copies of all relevant medical records, investigation reports, and treatment documents have been handed over to the receiving medical team to ensure continuity of care," the hospital said.

Delhi High Court Allows Hospital Transfer

Wangchuk was shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after the Delhi High Court allowed his transfer to the private hospital for further treatment.

The High Court directed Wangchuk to abide by the medical advice and treatment protocol prescribed by doctors at Medanta Hospital.

Earlier in the day, passing its formal order on an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia recorded the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta.

"In view of the aforesaid, we direct that Sonam Wangchuk be shifted immediately to Medanta Hospital," the Bench ordered.

The High Court further directed the Director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a team of doctors to oversee Wangchuk's treatment and administer medication in accordance with accepted medical norms and protocols.

It directed that Wangchuk shall abide by the treatment and medical advice of the medical team constituted by the hospital.

The order came after the Bench examined medical reports, interacted with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk's treating team, and found a consensus that he required continuous hospital monitoring.

Wangchuk's Hunger Strike and Allegations

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable and that he was taking oral rehydration while continuing his hunger strike.

He also referred to a letter written by Wangchuk alleging that he was under police surveillance inside Safdarjung Hospital and was not allowed to use his mobile phone.

The Bench observed that the concerns expressed by Wangchuk in his letter also required consideration while balancing them with the unanimous medical opinion that he should remain under constant medical supervision.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, protesting over examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak.

He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning. (ANI)