Indian Army's Southern Command and the CISF concluded a two-week joint training exercise in Pune. The capsule focused on enhancing interoperability, tactical procedures, and joint preparedness for urban counter-terrorism and internal security.

As part of the Indian Army's continued commitment to strengthening inter-agency synergy and advancing the Whole of Nation approach towards national security, Southern Command successfully concluded a two-week Joint Training Capsule with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Aundh Military Station in Pune, according to the Defence PRO.

Focus on Counter-Terrorism and Interoperability

The training, conducted under the framework of Military-Civil Fusion, was aimed at enhancing interoperability, exchanging best practices and strengthening preparedness for counter-terrorism operations in urban environments and internal security contingencies.

A total of 102 CISF personnel, including 10 women combatants, trained alongside Indian Army troops in a series of intensive scenario-based exercises. The capsule focused on urban counter-terrorism drills, validating tactical procedures, response protocols and joint operational concepts in realistic operational scenarios. Participants also gained valuable insights into contemporary security challenges, enabling a common understanding of coordinated responses to evolving threats.

Strengthened Synergy and National Security

The joint training significantly enhanced inter-agency coordination, refined joint operational capabilities and strengthened mutual trust between the Indian Army and the CISF. It reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to fostering seamless military-civil collaboration and building integrated capabilities to effectively address emerging security challenges in support of national security objectives.

Southern Command, in a post on X, said the joint training strengthened interoperability and tactical procedures. "Troops conducted joint training with #CISF focused on urban #CounterTerrorism and internal security contingencies. The training strengthened interoperability, tactical procedures, response protocols and joint preparedness, while enhancing synergy and shared resolve under a #WholeOfNation approach to emerging security challenges, "Southern Command said. (ANI)