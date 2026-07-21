Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police while protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Priyanka called the Centre 'cowards,' while the party demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Congress Leaders Detained During NEET Protest

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Centre of acting out of fear after she, along with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders, were detained by Delhi Police during a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Congress leaders marched from Rajaji Marg towards Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak, action over the police crackdown on student protesters, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As police detained the protesters, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government's actions. "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us," she told ANI while being taken into police custody.

Police personnel were seen carrying Rahul Gandhi towards a police bus as security forces dispersed demonstrators gathered near Lok Kalyan Marg. Several Congress MPs and party workers were also detained during the protest.

Party Vows to Continue Agitation

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that senior leaders had been manhandled during the police action and vowed that the party would continue its agitation. "Everything is in front of you. Look at the way our leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were manhandled. Is this the kind of environment we want in today's country? Are you able to see democracy in the country? We will return to protest here again," Khera said.

Earlier, speaking from inside a police van after being detained, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala described the protest as the beginning of a larger movement against the government over the alleged paper leak.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also criticised the detentions, saying Congress leaders were fighting for justice for students and demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament. He asserted that the movement would continue until justice was delivered.

Government Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Changing Stance

The detentions came shortly after Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi had changed his stance during discussions held near the protest site. Singh claimed that Rahul Gandhi had initially agreed to end the sit-in if the government accepted a discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue but later added the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as an additional condition.

Parliament Disrupted Over NEET Controversy

The Congress has maintained that the Centre must take responsibility for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the police action against student protesters. The issue also led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament, with the Opposition demanding a debate on the examination controversy and the treatment of protesting students. (ANI)