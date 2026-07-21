Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed the Congress protest near the PM's residence as "predictable politics of drama and disruption." He accused the party of choosing political theatre over parliamentary debate and attempting to destabilise democracy.

Reddy Slams 'Politics of Drama and Disruption'

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday criticised the Congress party's protest near the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg official residence in the national capital stating that it chosen "predictable politics of drama and disruption" over constructive debate in Parliament.

''The event we witnessed today outside the Prime Minister's Residence is deeply disappointing but sadly reflects Congress party's now predictable politics of drama and disruption. While Parliament is in session, it is the responsibility of the opposition to debate, ask questions, and contribute towards nation building in a democratic manner. Unfortunately, Congress has chosen disruption inside Parliament and political theatre outside the Prime Minister's residence,'' said Reddy.

Disruption Inflicts 'Heavy Loss on the Nation'

The Union Minister further emphasised that the Constitution of India does not grant the right to repeatedly obstruct parliamentary proceedings, asserting that every hour of forced paralysis inflicts a heavy loss on the nation's democratic values. Reddy also alleged that the Congress party's protests do not constitute democratic expression, declaring that such actions are an attempt to destabilise the very democracy they claim to stand for in the country.

''The Constitution gives every parliamentarian the right to speak and debate, but it does not grant the right to repeatedly obstruct parliamentary proceedings. Every hour of forced paralysis inflicts a heavy loss on the nation and democratic values. Yet Congress has perfected a peculiar model of politics: do not allow debate in the House, create repeated disruptions, force adjournments, and then stage drama while claiming democracy is under threat. This is not opposition. This is not democratic expression. This is an attempt at destabilising the very democracy they claim to stand for. The same democracy they jailed, tortured and crushed during the Emergency they imposed when they were in power,'' added Reddy.

'India Deserves a Responsible Opposition'

The Union Minister further declared that India deserves a responsible opposition, rather than a permanently agitated one. Referring to recent assembly election results across various states, Reddy alleged that the Congress party has repeatedly failed to secure the trust of the people.

''Election after election, State after State, the people have delivered their verdict. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Puducherry the list goes on, Congress has repeatedly failed to secure the trust of the people. The simple reason is that people of India have seen the Congress for what it truly is. A party driven by political opportunism rather than by public service and waiting to exploit every situation for personal political agenda. It is ironic to see Congress sitting with symbolic handcuffs at the dharna site, because as their real motives unraveled, the people of India have already clamped handcuffs on their political aspirations long back. "If Congress genuinely believes it has facts on its side, Parliament is open. The Rules of Procedure exist. Every constitutional mechanism is available. But that requires preparation, conviction, and confidence in one's arguments. Political theatre demands none of these. India deserves a responsible opposition, not a permanently agitated one,'' said Reddy.

Congress Demands Resignations Over NEET Issue

Earlier today, Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera among others staged a dharna at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest came hours after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day with the opposition seeking discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues of education sector amid protest in the national capital. Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of "lathi-charge" on protestors in Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi's Call to Action

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi said they have marched to PM Modi's house "to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday". "The Government doesn't want to take any accountability, or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," he said.

During the protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also said the voice of students will not be ignored. "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML hospital and met the injured protesters. Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government. (ANI)