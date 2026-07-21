Union Minister Jitendera Singh met Rahul Gandhi amid a protest by Congress leaders outside PM Modi's residence. The protest demanded resignations over the NEET issue and alleged police brutality against students during a previous march.

Congress Protests Outside PM's Residence Over NEET Row

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendera Singh on Tuesday evening arrived at the site of the protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders held a protest. Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, was seen briefly conversing with Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, Delhi Police detained some Congress leaders who were holding a protest outside PM Modi's residence.

Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera Pariniti Shinde and Manickam Tagore, held a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of the Prime Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan had also joined the protest.

Earlier, they held a foot march from Rajaji Marg towards PM Modi's residence, alleging "brutalities against students yesterday." Eighty-four-year-old Mallikarjurn Kharge, who marks his birthday today, was seen during the protest standing with his hands raised and tied with some sort of tags that Rahul Gandhi was distributing to the MPs and protestors. Kharge was later taken away in a car.

Congress MP K Suresh, who was detained, said from inside the bus. "Our students very cruelly attacked. The Honourable PM is not saying anything, Home Minister Amit Shah is not saying anything that is why Congress MPs, both from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, are protesting."

The protest was against police action during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march to Parliament a day earlier. Chairperson of Punjab Congress Campaign Committee, Charanjit Singh Channi, slammed the BJP. "This is BJP's terrorism. They don't listen to the students..." he said amid shouts and sloganeering of "Shame shame" and "BJP murdabad."

Leaders Meet Injured Student Protestors

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal met student protestors who were injured in a police crackdown in the national capital, with Congress saying PM Modi should apologise for what it called "brutality" against the country's youth.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML hospital and met the injured protesters.

The Congress stated that the protesting students' demand remains straightforward: the Centre to take accountability for the alleged NEET paper leak and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Government Engages with Protesting Delegation

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited RML Hospital and met the injured protesters. Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government. He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X yesterday that for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government. He said discussions began around 11:50 am and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. "There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

CJP's Demands

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das later said they placed three demands before Nadda, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". (ANI)

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