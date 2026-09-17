Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) has achieved a historic milestone by entering the world's Top 200 in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027. In its 16th year, JGBS emerged as India's number one private university business school, surpassing several established IIMs.

Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved a historic milestone in management education with the first-ever inclusion of its MBA programme in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027, securing a global position in the 171–180 band and entering the world’s Top 200 business schools. In this historic debut, JGBS has also emerged as the No. 1 private university business school in India for its MBA programme.

The significance of this achievement becomes even more evident in the larger context of India’s expanding presence in global management education. The QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 feature 19 India-based MBA providers, with five institutions making their debut this year. Leading this new cohort is O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), making its historic first entry in the rankings in the 171–180 global band.

The achievement assumes particular significance as JGBS is only in the 16th year of its institutional journey, making its entry into the world’s Top 200 a remarkable recognition of the School’s growing national and global standing in management education. Notably, in its very first appearance in the rankings, JGBS has been ranked ahead of several of India’s long-established management institutions, including IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow and IIM Udaipur. JGU has also secured the 23rd position in Asia among 81 MBA programmes, including a strong 16th position in Asia for Employability.

The QS Global MBA Rankings evaluate programmes across five key dimensions—Employability, Thought Leadership, Diversity, Value for Money, and Alumni Outcomes.

Commenting on the historic milestone, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “JGBS entering the world’s Top 200 business schools in its very first appearance in the QS Global MBA Rankings is a historic moment for JGU. For a business school that is only in the 16th year of its institutional journey, this is an extraordinary achievement. I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, whose vision, enduring support and commitment to building a world-class university in India have enabled us to pursue excellence with ambition and purpose. This recognition belongs to our faculty, students, alumni and colleagues whose collective efforts have built JGBS into the institution it is today.”

Prof. Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Academic Governance & Student Life, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “This ranking is an important affirmation of the academic standards and institutional systems that JGBS and JGU have steadily built over the years. Our focus on rigorous academic governance, continuous benchmarking and international standards has been central to strengthening the quality and global standing of the University. This recognition encourages us to raise those standards even further.”

Prof. Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “This achievement is a proud moment for the entire JGBS community. We have worked to build a business school that combines rigorous academics and research with industry engagement, experiential learning and a genuinely global outlook. Most importantly, this recognition strengthens the value of the education and opportunities we create for our students and inspires us to pursue even greater excellence in the years ahead.”

The recognition in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 represents another important milestone in JGBS’s journey of institution-building. The School has steadily strengthened its research ecosystem, international collaborations, industry engagement, student experience and opportunities for global learning and academic exchange. An important milestone in this journey has been the achievement of AACSB accreditation, reflecting JGBS’s commitment to internationally recognised standards of business education.

Together with its growing research impact, global partnerships and graduate outcomes, this has enabled JGBS to build a distinctive identity in management and business education in India and internationally. The achievement also reflects the collective contribution of faculty members, students, alumni, academic leadership and professional teams across JGBS and JGU.

The academic accomplishments and research of its faculty, the achievements and leadership of its students, the growing impact of its alumni and the confidence placed in its graduates by employers have collectively contributed to the School’s growing national and global reputation. With its historic debut among the Top 200 business schools in the world, JGBS marks a new chapter in its journey towards building globally recognised management education and preparing future-ready leaders for a rapidly changing and increasingly interconnected world. JGU’s continued performance across global and national rankings reflects its commitment to academic excellence, global engagement, research and transformative education.