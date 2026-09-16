The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications for the Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) position, offering a salary of up to Rs 2.5 crore per annum. Eligible Indian citizens with 15 to 20 years of IT experience and relevant educational qualifications can apply until September 24, 2026.

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for the role of Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) with a salary of up to Rs 2.5 crore per annum. The chosen applicant will oversee the bank's security operations and cybersecurity strategy. SBI just posted a notice on its website announcing the position. Applications for the position will conclude on September 24, 2026, having opened on September 4, 2026.

According to SBI’s notification under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21, the applicant must have relevant IT experience and meet the age criteria. The selecting process has a maximum age limit of 57 years. This implies that by August 31, 2026, the candidate must be older than 57.

Additionally, the candidate has to have 15 to 20 years of IT or information technology expertise. The role is only open to Indian citizens.

SBI's Group CISO: Who Is Eligible?

One of the following degrees is required in order to apply for the position of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at SBI: B.Tech/B.E. in Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering A minimum score of 50% in software engineering, information technology, electronics, electronics and communications engineering, cyber security, or an equivalent degree in any of the aforementioned fields.

Or

MCA, M. Tech, M. Sc in Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Electronics, Electronics & Communications Engineering, Cyber Security, or an equivalent degree in any of the aforementioned fields. (From an Indian government-recognized university, institution, or board that has been authorised by government regulatory bodies)

SBI's Group CISO: What Will Be The Salary?

SBI said the compensation offered to the selected candidate will be negotiable and determined based on experience. The maximum salary will be Upto Rs 2.5 crore per annum.

The Group CISO may be posted in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.