PM Modi launched India's first hydrogen train and unveiled projects worth Rs 14,721 crore in Haryana. A rally in Jind, attended by CM Nayab Singh Saini, promoted green energy, with participants using EVs to raise environmental awareness.

Green Energy Rally in Jind

The rally organized in Jind, coinciding with the flagging off of the hydrogen train and unveiling of development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed a strong message of promoting green energy and raising public awareness about the importance of a clean environment. According to a release, a large number of people, representatives of social organizations, and administrative officials participated enthusiastically in the rally. Participants used electric vehicles (EVs) and other green energy-powered vehicles, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation.

CM Saini Hails PM Modi's Leadership and New Projects

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Prime Minister is not only a symbol of the hopes, aspirations, and trust of 1.4 billion Indians but also the architect of a Viksit Bharat. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for dedicating nine major development projects worth Rs 14,721 crore to Haryana.

Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed unprecedented transformation over the past 12 years. Today's India is not merely talking about development but is presenting a new model of development to the world. The nation is making rapid progress in every sector, including infrastructure, railways, roads, expressways, metro connectivity, healthcare, education, and digital governance.

Saini said the Prime Minister has dedicated nine major development projects worth more than Rs 14,721 crore to Haryana, giving a new direction to the state's growth. He said the day was historic not only for Haryana but for the entire country, as India, under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, is setting new benchmarks in every field. There was a time when India sought technology from the world, but today the world wants to adopt India's technology. There was a time when India looked for opportunities abroad, but today the world is looking for opportunities in India. The same world that once questioned India's capabilities now recognizes it as a confident nation leading a new era.

Historic Launch of Hydrogen Train

Chief Minister said that the launch of the country's first hydrogen train from the soil of Haryana is a matter of great pride for the state. He said this is a strong example of the Prime Minister's vision of green energy and an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and marks a historic step towards clean, modern, and environment-friendly transportation.

Central Support for State's Growth

The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, Haryana has received assistance of more than Rs 7 lakh crore through various Central Government schemes over the past 12 years, thanks to the double-engine government. This support has accelerated the expansion of national highways, railways, metro projects, healthcare institutions, and other infrastructure across the state. He further stated that during the Prime Minister's 4,435 days of dedicated public service, this was his 18th visit to Haryana. On previous occasions as well, the Prime Minister had dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 71,000 crore to the state. The projects launched today will further accelerate Haryana's development.

Haryana's Developmental Strides

The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Haryana has achieved remarkable progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. The state has fulfilled its target of establishing one college every 20 kilometres, while PM SHRI Schools or Sanskriti Model Schools are being developed every 10 kilometres. Haryana currently has 17 medical colleges, of which 11 have been established during the past 12 years, while three more are under construction.

He said that Haryana is the first state in the country to procure all 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers' interests. He added that the state has set a target of strengthening all canals that are over 20 years old by 2031 to improve irrigation infrastructure, while the restoration of 450 water reservoirs is also progressing rapidly.

Commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' and Green Initiatives

The Chief Minister further said that out of the 217 commitments made to the people during the elections, the State Government has already fulfilled 66, and work is progressing swiftly to complete the remaining commitments within the stipulated time. He also informed that, in line with the Prime Minister's appeal, the massive public gathering in Jind was organized as an environment-friendly event. Most participants travelled in petrol- and diesel-free vehicles, making it an important initiative towards transforming the vision of a Green India into a people's movement. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Haryana would play a leading role in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)