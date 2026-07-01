Himachal Pradesh has become India's first state to introduce robotic surgery in three government hospitals simultaneously. The move aims to provide world-class treatment within the state and reduce reliance on private hospitals outside Himachal.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce robotic surgery facilities in three government hospitals simultaneously, marking a major milestone in the state's healthcare journey, Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan said the state government has undertaken an unprecedented expansion of healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology and medical education over the past three-and-a-half years as part of its commitment to strengthen public health services.

Robotic Surgery and Advanced Technology

"Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country where robotic surgery has been introduced in three government hospitals. The objective is to provide world-class treatment to people within the state and reduce their dependence on private hospitals outside Himachal," Chauhan said.

He said robotic surgery systems have been installed at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS), Chamiyana, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

According to Chauhan, the technology enables greater surgical precision, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery for patients.

The state has also installed a PET-CT scanner at IGMC Shimla, while another PET scanner is being installed. A 3-Tesla MRI, considered among the most advanced diagnostic imaging systems available globally, has already become operational, he said.

To expand diagnostic services across the state, Chauhan said the government has approved installation of 1.5-Tesla MRI machines at eight hospitals, digital mammography units at Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan and Dharamshala, and 42 portable digital X-ray machines for healthcare institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

He added that 256-slice high-end CT scan machines would also be installed at medical colleges in Chamiyana, Tanda, Ner Chowk and Hamirpur, while additional advanced ultrasound equipment is being procured.

Reforms in Medical Education and Infrastructure

"The Chief Minister's vision is to ensure that the same quality of healthcare technology available at AIIMS and other premier institutions becomes accessible in Himachal Pradesh. We have adopted procurement standards comparable to AIIMS so there is no compromise in quality," Chauhan said.

Highlighting reforms in medical education, Chauhan said the government had separated the Medical Education Department from the Health Department to improve administration and accelerate development of government medical colleges.

He said the state currently has five government medical colleges, producing around 500 to 600 doctors annually, while infrastructure expansion is continuing across institutions, including Hamirpur.

Chauhan said the government has approved 383 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats in government medical colleges, substantially increasing opportunities for MBBS graduates to pursue specialist education within the state.

He also said 2,432 appointments have been made in the Medical Education Department, including senior residents, tutors, professors, staff nurses and technical personnel, while additional super-speciality posts have also been created.

To attract and retain doctors, Chauhan said the government significantly enhanced financial incentives for resident doctors and super-specialists, increasing stipends and remuneration.

He said the state is also implementing a Rs 1,700-crore JICA-supported healthcare project, under which the number of upgraded health institutions will increase from 70 to 85, equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities including MRI, CT scan and other modern medical technologies.

Addressing Implementation Challenges

Responding to concerns regarding the integration of Kamla Nehru Hospital with IGMC and facilities at AIMSS Chamiyana, Chauhan acknowledged that some initial difficulties were being experienced but said these were temporary.

"Whenever major reforms are introduced, there are short-term inconveniences. However, the long-term outcome will be a much stronger healthcare system. The government is addressing issues relating to roads, parking and patient access at Chamiyana on a priority," he said.

Strengthening Health Insurance Schemes

On the state's health insurance schemes, Chauhan said the government had released Rs 212 crore towards pending medical reimbursements and was restructuring the Himcare scheme to improve transparency after alleged irregularities under the previous system.

"We are committed to ensuring that every deserving patient receives quality treatment. If necessary, health insurance coverage will be enhanced from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh under a transparent and accountable system," Chauhan said.

He said the Sukhu government had made healthcare one of its highest priorities with the objective of ensuring that residents receive advanced treatment within Himachal Pradesh instead of travelling to Chandigarh, Delhi or other states for specialised medical care. (ANI)