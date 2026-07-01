The Allahabad High Court deferred a contempt case hearing against Prayagraj's District Magistrate to July 21. After the petitioner's lawyer contested the DM's claim of compliance, the court has ordered both the DM and the Executive Engineer to appear.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday deferred the hearing in a contempt case against the District Magistrate (DM) of Prayagraj, scheduling the next hearing for July 21. A division bench comprising Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the petition filed by Omra Mehrotra. During the proceedings, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj submitted a personal affidavit asserting compliance with the court's previous directions. However, Advocate Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi, representing the petitioner, contested the claim, informing the court that the order had not been complied with on that ground. In accordance with the court's July 15 order, the Executive Engineer appeared before the bench today. Taking cognisance of the dispute regarding compliance, the High Court has directed both the District Magistrate of Prayagraj and the Executive Engineer to remain personally present in court on the next date of hearing, July 21.