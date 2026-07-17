Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Centre over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, calling it an 'insensitive government'. Wangchuk is on the 20th day of his fast demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised the central government over activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike in Delhi, labelling it the most "insensitive government" in the country till now Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, "Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike over a demand. He wants accountability, and Dharmendra Pradhan - who is an incompetent minister - resigns. But the Govt is not taking any note of it. I don't think this happened even in the British Rule. There was never such an insensitive government in the country."

Thackeray added that young people across the country are standing with the activist, saying, "Youth of the country are with Sonam ji. All parties are asking about his well-being. But BJP is aloof because there is no connection between the BJP and the youth."

Opposition Leaders Extend Support

His remarks came as several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule and Dimple Yadav, visited Wangchuk at the protest site to check on his health and extend support.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, is on the 20th consecutive day of a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. It is to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule earlier today met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday, urging him to call off his prolonged fast, asserting that the matter of NEET-UG students would be raised in the Monsoon Session of the parliament, which starts on July 20. Sule's appeal adds her to a growing list of Opposition leaders who have visited the activist over the past week, urging him to end the strike, amid mounting concern over his health.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk and urged him to end his fast in view of his deteriorating health. In a post on X after the meeting, Khera said peaceful protest is a constitutional right in a democracy and asserted that it is the government's duty to engage with citizens who undertake a fast to have their voices heard."In a democracy, peaceful protest is a constitutional right. When citizens undertake a fast to be heard, the duty of the government is to listen -- not look away. That is Raj Dharma," Khera said.

Drawing parallels with previous governments, the Congress leader said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 and the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011 had engaged with protesters despite differences.

On the situation, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan also weighed in, urging the government to take Wangchuk's demands seriously. "Sonam Wangchuk is a truly remarkable personality in our country, having received numerous awards. A man who deeply respects the Constitution, he has been sitting on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for nearly 20 days now--standing up for students, who are the future of the nation, in the hope that they receive justice. It is striking that despite him sitting there for so long, the government remains completely indifferent... I would also like to tell the students and parents--for whom he is sitting there--to pray for him and offer your support. I urge the Government of India to seriously consider his demands, initiate a dialogue, and make every effort to fulfil them," he told ANI.

Health Concerns Mount, Court Intervenes

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health parameters as of 9:30 am on July 17 showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. Blood pressure was 108/68, blood sugar 70 mg/dL, and pulse rate 72 per minute.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Rakesh Kumar Sahni, who sought the Court's intervention over Wangchuk's deteriorating health. While dictating the order, the Bench noted that the petition expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and recorded that he had been on a fast at Jantar Mantar for the past 17-18 days in support of certain demands. (ANI)