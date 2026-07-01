Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the new Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Neurosciences Centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He lauded SARATHI volunteers for their patient-centric work and praised the institute's modern healthcare facilities.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday reviewed the newly inaugurated Advanced Mother and Child Centre (AMCC) and Advanced Neurosciences Centre (ANC) at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and lauded the efforts of SARATHI volunteers for their contribution towards patient-centric healthcare.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nadda visited the facilities after they were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and assessed the advanced healthcare infrastructure aimed at strengthening tertiary medical services.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Health said, "Following the inauguration of the Advanced Mother & Child Centre (AMCC) and Advanced Neurosciences Centre (ANC) at PGIMER, Chandigarh by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda visited the newly inaugurated facilities to review their advanced healthcare infrastructure."

Nadda was accompanied by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal and senior faculty members during the visit.

Nadda Reviews State-of-the-Art Facilities

The Minister reviewed the state-of-the-art facilities at the Advanced Mother and Child Centre, which is expected to strengthen comprehensive maternal, neonatal, paediatric and reproductive healthcare services.

He also inspected the Advanced Neurosciences Centre, which is aimed at enhancing advanced patient care, medical education and neuroscience research.

Appreciation for SARATHI Volunteers

During the visit, Nadda interacted with volunteers of SARATHI (Students' Alliance for Responsible Action to Transform Healthcare Institutes) and appreciated their efforts in assisting patients and their attendants.

"The Union Health Minister also interacted with SARATHI volunteers and appreciated their dedicated service in supporting patients and attendants, describing the initiative as an excellent example of youth participation in strengthening patient-centric healthcare," the Ministry of Health said.

Commitment to Quality Healthcare

The Ministry added that Nadda commended the leadership, faculty, engineers and staff of PGIMER for developing the modern healthcare facilities and reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to expanding access to quality tertiary healthcare across the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple healthcare projects at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Addressing the inaugural event, Nadda had said the transformation of India's healthcare sector under Prime Minister Modi had been "unprecedented" and highlighted the National Health Policy 2017 as a landmark shift towards a comprehensive, preventive and inclusive healthcare model.

He said the policy focuses not only on treatment but also on disease prevention, health promotion, rehabilitation, palliative care and geriatric services to better serve the country's population. (ANI)