PM Modi praised Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's 'double-engine' govt, citing development and corruption-free jobs. He flagged off India's first hydrogen train from Jind, calling it the world's most powerful and a 'Make in India' marvel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while appreciating the working style of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has said that Haryana's double-engine government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally organised in Jind on Friday after flagging off the country's first hydrogen train from the city

PM Modi Praises CM Saini and Haryana's Development

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini, the Haryana Government is doing excellent work for the youth, farmers, and women of the state. According to a release, he said that the path shown by the Haryana Government of providing jobs without 'kharchi-parchi' was not easy, but the BJP government has made it possible. Haryana is now moving rapidly on the path of development. Agriculture and industry are the two pillars that are strengthening Haryana, he said.

"This is no ordinary land. This is a land of history, valour, faith and pride. The name and blessings of Shakti Peeth Mata Jayantiya always remain with this city. The affection and love shown by the people here will never be forgotten. The milk, curd and ghee of the Murrah buffalo, Jind's desi boora and its ghevar are memories that are inseparably associated with Jind," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Jind's ghee and ghevar may not have changed over the years, but Jind's spirit has changed. Today, Jind is emerging as a picture of the BJP-NDA's good governance model. Over the past few years, the entire Haryana has embarked on a new track of development. Today's programme is infusing new energy into the mission of the BJP's double-engine government.

India's First Hydrogen Train Launched in Jind

He said that Jind and Haryana's name had been etched in the pages of history. The country has received its first hydrogen train from Jind. "Even today, we read and hear that India's first train ran between Bombay and Thane. Similarly, whenever hydrogen trains are mentioned in the future, the names of Jind, Sonipat and Haryana will also be remembered," he said.

PM Modi said that Haryana had also received other projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore. These include projects related to railways, highways and heritage, while two new medical colleges have also been dedicated to the service of Haryana. This will open new avenues for the youth to become doctors and other medical professionals. Besides this, Prime Minister handed over the keys to 5 beneficiaries of PMAY (Rural).

PM Modi Urges Focus on Cleanliness

The Prime Minister praised the people of Jind and Haryana and said that the seriousness with which people had embraced the Swachhata Se Swagat initiative was heartening. The cleanliness campaign had been widely discussed on social media over the past week. He urged everyone to resolve that cleanliness should become their nature and part of their values, and that they should continue to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives.

Hydrogen Train: A 'Make in India' Technological Leap

The Prime Minister said that the railways of the 19th century were identified with steam engines. The railways of the 20th century were powered by diesel and electricity, while the railway of the 21st century is powered by hydrogen. Today, Indian Railways has taken a major step in this 21st-century technology. The hydrogen train has commenced operations between Jind and Sonipat. At present, the journey covers 90 kilometres, but there is immense potential for expansion in the future.

Hydrogen trains have emerged globally only recently, around seven to eight years ago. At present, only three or four countries in the world have the capability to operate hydrogen trains. Even in countries where such trains are currently operational, the technology is still at a very early stage.

However, the hydrogen train operating between Jind and Sonipat is the world's most powerful hydrogen train. With a capacity of 3,200 horsepower, India's hydrogen train is not only the most powerful but also the longest hydrogen train in the world. By operating a 10-coach hydrogen train right from the outset, India has made its mark on the global stage.

India's hydrogen train is not only emission-free but is also a highly successful example of Make in India. The train has been designed by Indian engineers and manufactured by an Indian company. This hydrogen train is completely different from other trains. He said that more infrastructure related to hydrogen trains would be developed in the region in the coming times and new factories would be established to meet the requirements of the hydrogen train network. The train is certain to create numerous new employment opportunities for the youth of Haryana. (ANI)

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