Jharkhand political crisis: CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5

As the JMM-Congress alliance dwindles in uncertainty over their reign in power, CM Hemant Soren is set to seek a trust vote on Monday. Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party's meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House, party sources said.

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said. This occurs at a time when the Jharkhand administration is still unsure if Hemant Soren would stay an MLA and serve as chief minister. In the special session of the Assembly on Monday, the chief minister of Jharkhand, according to an official, would ask for a vote of confidence.

The chief minister stated in a letter to the MLAs from the Assembly secretariat that he would be happy to introduce a resolution of confidence to demonstrate his majority. In order to plan its approach in the House, the opposition BJP also called a meeting of its legislative party on Sunday, according to party sources.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, “A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority.”

A political crisis was sparked in Jharkhand when the Bhartiya Janta Party suggested to the Election Commission that CM Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA in the state, after which the ED sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bias.

Although the EC's decision in the matter has not yet been officially announced, numerous officials have asserted that Hemant Soren's situation is not favourable. In the meantime, the Congress party is sure that Soren would successfully complete his tenure as chief minister.

