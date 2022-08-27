Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand crisis: Buses at Soren's house, MLAs likely to be moved to resort in a 'friendly state'

    Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand faces the threat of the Chief Minister being disqualified from the assembly following a recommendation by the Election Commission. A few insiders from the Congress said that the MLAs may be moved to a resort in a 'friendly state' such as West Bengal, Bihar or Chhattisgarh.

    Jharkhand crisis buses at Soren s house MLAs likely to be moved to resort in friendly state to deter poaching
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday called a meeting of the state’s ruling coalition members at his residence in Ranchi.

    In order to guarantee that the government was not in danger, measures were being developed during the conference, according to individuals close to the governing UPA. As rumours about his potential disqualification from the state legislature spread, CM Hemant Soren is attempting to maintain harmony among all the MLAs.

    Facing the threat of disqualification from the assembly, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his ally Congress are planning to shift MLAs to resorts.

    "All preparations have been taken to accommodate our coalition's parliamentarians in West Bengal or Chhattisgarh, both of which have non-BJP governments. In order to transport the MLAs and security staff via road, three luxurious buses have arrived in Ranchi. Additionally, several escort cars have been deployed too," a Congress lawmaker informed PTI.

    Also Read | It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports

    The MLAs may be relocated to a resort in a "friendly state" like West Bengal, Bihar, or Chhattisgarh to prevent being poached by the BJP, according to a few sources from the Congress, a key partner of the JMM. There is no threat to the government, according to the ruling coalition. But the BJP has demanded midterm elections.

    Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, is expected to suggest that Soren be disqualified from running for office today, according to reports. The Governor, who will make a decision today, is now holding the final decision in a sealed envelope. The Election Commission had sent its opinion to Governor Bais on Thursday on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

    Also Read: Jharkhand illegal-mining case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

    The Congress attacked the BJP in the state and accussed it of polluting politics in the state. “Jharkhand’s politics is different… BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it’s opened. The alliance government’s recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas," Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey told ANI.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
