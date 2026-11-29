Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on November 30, bringing the prospect of renewed northeast monsoon rain to Chennai and several Tamil Nadu districts from December 1, in early December

Tamil Nadu could see another spell of northeast monsoon rainfall as a fresh weather system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal around November 30. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea on November 29.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the South Andaman Sea, adjoining parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday.

The system could gradually intensify in the following days. However, the IMD currently considers the possibility of it developing into a depression around December 2 to be low. There is also no forecast of a cyclone or landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast at present.

The latest development comes after Cyclone Akvan weakened and dissipated following its crossing of the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on November 20.

Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet Among Districts Likely to Receive Rain

The developing weather system could bring renewed rainfall to several parts of Tamil Nadu during the first week of December.

According to the seven-day forecast issued by the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet may receive isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on November 29. Parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu could also experience light rain on November 30.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase from December 1. Isolated moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Villupuram and Cuddalore. Several delta and southern districts may also receive rainfall.

On December 2, moderate rainfall is forecast over parts of the delta, central and southern regions, including:

- Cuddalore

- Thanjavur

- Tiruvarur

- Nagapattinam

- Mayiladuthurai

- Pudukkottai

- Ramanathapuram

- Tirunelveli

- Kanyakumari

Other parts of the state may receive isolated light rainfall.

On December 3, rain is expected to remain concentrated over the delta and southern coastal districts. Meanwhile, isolated moderate rainfall is likely over Western Ghats districts on December 4.

Tamil Nadu Faces Northeast Monsoon Rainfall Deficit

The possibility of another spell of rainfall is significant as Tamil Nadu continues to experience a shortfall in northeast monsoon precipitation.

According to the report, the state has recorded a 15 per cent deficit in northeast monsoon rainfall. The shortfall is particularly pronounced across several northern districts, with Chengalpet recording a 51 per cent deficit, followed by Kancheepuram at 43 per cent, Chennai at 32 per cent and Tiruvallur at 21 per cent.

The rainfall deficit has raised concerns about the availability of adequate water resources during the remaining monsoon period.

The upcoming weather system could therefore be important for districts that have received below-normal rainfall. Fresh precipitation may help replenish drinking water resources, support agricultural irrigation and improve groundwater levels.

However, the actual rainfall distribution will depend on the development and movement of the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.