Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon in Jaipur. Olympic medallist PV Sindhu attended the event, which promotes the Fit India Movement and supports charitable goals like providing meals for runners.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday flagged off the 11th edition of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon from Albert Hall in Jaipur, with Olympic medallist PV Sindhu also present at the event. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across age groups, including children, youth, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Jaipur Mayor Sunil Kothari, Lieutenant General Padam Singh Shekhawat, Hindustan Zinc CEO Amarendu Prakash and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Chief Minister said the marathon was not only promoting fitness but also spreading important social messages. He appreciated the Vedanta Group and Hindustan Zinc for organising the event for the past 11 years and contributing to social awareness through the annual marathon.

Welcoming the runners, volunteers and other participants, Sharma said, "First of all, I very much welcome and congratulate all of you. In this Pink City, winter has just started, and I very much welcome you all for coming here and congratulate you."

Highlighting the role of the marathon in promoting fitness, he said that such initiatives were important in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement. "I thank the Vedanta Group for their cooperation. For the last 11 years, you have been giving important social messages every year through this Pink City Half Marathon of Jaipur. Today, there are children, youth, elders and disabled brothers and sisters. I wish them all the very best. I congratulate you on taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement forward," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to Rajasthan's cultural heritage and the enthusiasm of its people, Sharma said the state was known for its spirit of courage and devotion. He also appreciated the contribution of Hindustan Zinc in taking forward the values of Rajasthan and encouraging the enthusiasm and passion of its youth. "This land of Rajasthan is the land of power and devotion. Certainly, the work of taking forward the values of this land, the enthusiasm of the people here and the passion of the youth is being done through Hindustan Zinc. I congratulate all of you and extend my best wishes, as there is a huge turnout in the marathon today," he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the social initiative linked to the marathon, under which one meal is provided for every kilometre run, in line with the objective of addressing hunger. "This marathon has been linked to zero hunger. One meal has been provided for every kilometre run, and our government is also providing nutritious food at Rs 8 through Annapurna Rasoi," Sharma said.

He urged the participants to continue contributing towards the collective efforts to ensure the state's development and said the Rajasthan government was working to address people's concerns. Sharma also wished the runners success, appreciating their enthusiasm, determination and hard work in promoting fitness. "Everyone is working to ensure that there is no problem of any kind in Rajasthan. I wish all the best to all the runners participating in this marathon today. Your enthusiasm, your determination and your hard work are definitely taking our Fit India Movement forward. Best wishes to all of you again," he said.

Welcoming PV Sindhu, the Chief Minister congratulated her for attending the programme and acknowledged her presence as an encouragement for the participants. "In the end, I also give a very warm welcome to our Padma awardee and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, and congratulate her for coming to this programme," he said.

He also thanked the Vedanta Group for organising the event and bringing people together through the initiative. The Chief Minister extended congratulations and best wishes to the organisers and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". The marathon witnessed participation from a large number of runners, with the event aiming to promote fitness, community participation and social awareness. (ANI)