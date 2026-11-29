Two minors were apprehended in East Delhi for the murder of a Class 8 student. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in a drain shortly after leaving his home to play. A murder case is currently being registered by the local police.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Two minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a Class 8 student in East Delhi's Kotla village, police said. A case of murder is being registered in this regard. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident involving a boy was received at Pandav Nagar police station at around 7 pm on Saturday. Acting promptly, a police team reached the spot and learnt that the injured boy had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A family member of the victim stated that the boy had just returned from school before the incident. He had informed his mother, who suffers from heart-related issues, that he was going out to play. “He (victim) had just returned from school. He told his mother--who suffers from heart-related issues--that he was going out to play,” she said.

Recounting the incident, the family member said that around five minutes later, another boy arrived and informed the victim’s mother that her son was lying in a drain with a knife stuck in him. “About five minutes later, a boy came and said, 'Aunty, your son is lying in the drain; there’s a knife stuck in him',” she said. The family member further said that the victim's mother rushed to the spot and found the boy with multiple injuries, including a stab wound to his stomach and a cut on his throat. “His mother rushed over and saw that he had been stabbed in the stomach, his throat had been slit and there was another knife wound,” she added. The family member further stated that police had apprehended two people in connection with the incident. Further details are awaited.