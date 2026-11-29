Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits Delhi to unite southern states against the proposed population-based delimitation, arguing it penalizes regions that successfully implemented development and population-control measures.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has arrived in the national capital to participate in crucial political discussions over the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise and its potential impact on political representation of southern states. The Chief Minister’s Delhi visit assumes political significance as the Congress leadership seeks to evolve a common strategy among southern states to oppose the proposed delimitation formula. Revanth Reddy is expected to meet the Chief Ministers and senior leaders of other Congress-ruled states to discuss the implications of the proposed changes in the representation of states in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. The proposed exercise, which is linked to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women, envisages a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. However, southern states have expressed concerns that a population-based delimitation exercise could reduce their relative political influence despite their contribution to the country’s economic growth and successful implementation of population-control measures. Revanth Reddy has been consistently arguing that southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in population control and economic development. He has stressed the need for a fair and transparent formula that protects the political interests and representation of all states. The Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are also expected to participate in discussions with the Congress leadership. A joint press conference is scheduled to highlight the concerns of southern states and present a collective political position on the issue. With the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, Revanth Reddy’s visit is being viewed as an important step towards building political consensus among opposition parties and strengthening the voice of southern states. The Telangana Chief Minister is expected to underline that the country’s federal structure must be protected and that no state should suffer politically for its achievements in development, education, healthcare and population management. (ANI)