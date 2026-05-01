Police in Jharkhand have formed a Special Investigation Team after the bodies of three cousins were found in a forest in Hazaribag district. The victims had been missing since April 23. Post-mortem reports found no external injuries. Doctors have advised a diatom test to check whether drowning was involved. An FIR has been filed against 7-8 people.

A Special Investigation Team, or SIT, has been formed to investigate the mysterious deaths of three cousins in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The bodies of two women and one man were found in a forest area four days ago, police said on Friday.

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Victims had been missing for days

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Adil, 25, Shania Perven, 19, and Khushi Perven, 21. Adil was a resident of Katkamdag. Shania lived in Lohsingha, while Khushi was from Hazaribag Mufassil.

According to police, the three had been missing since April 23. Their families had filed a missing complaint on the same day. Their bodies were later found on April 27 in the Pauta forest area, which falls under the Mufassil Police Station limits.

SIT formed for detailed investigation

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said a Special Investigation Team has been set up.

The SIT will be led by SDPO Headquarters Amit Kumar Anand.

Police hope the special team will help uncover exactly what happened to the three cousins.

Post-mortem raises more questions

The post-mortem reports were received on Thursday. Police said no external injury marks were found on any of the bodies.

This has made the case even more puzzling. Officials are still trying to determine whether the three were murdered or died by suicide.

Diatom test to determine drowning

Doctors have recommended a diatom test. This is a forensic test commonly used in suspected drowning cases. It can help investigators find out whether the victims drowned before they died.

Police said the final cause of death will become clearer once all forensic test results are available.

FIR filed against several people

Based on a statement given by Mohammed Adil's father, police have registered an FIR against seven to eight people. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The SDPO headquarters confirmed that the investigation is continuing.

Minorities Commission raises concerns

Jharkhand State Minorities Commission Vice Chairman Jyoti Singh Matharu has criticised the initial police response. He alleged that police did not take the missing persons complaint seriously when it was first filed.

Matharu visited the families on Thursday and also inspected the forest area where the bodies were discovered. He later held a meeting with police officers.

Call for quick action

Matharu said the early stages of the investigation were not satisfactory. He directed police to speed up the probe and arrest those responsible as soon as possible.

The case has shocked local residents and raised serious questions. With the SIT now taking charge, families are hoping for quick answers and justice.