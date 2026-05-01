Three young men drowned in the backwaters of Jadhavwadi dam in Pune’s Maval area during a picnic on Friday. Police said the group was taking a selfie in shallow water when one slipped, pulling others in as they held each other. One person was rescued, but three died. Rescue teams, including NDRF, later recovered the bodies.

A picnic outing ended in tragedy on Friday when three young men drowned in the backwaters of a dam in Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident happened at Jadhavwadi dam near Navalakh Umbre village in Maval tehsil at around 3 pm, police said. According to reports, they were trying to take a selfie when they slipped and fell in water.

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Friends had gone for a picnic

The group consisted of six friends from Bhosari in Pune district. They had visited the scenic backwaters of the dam for a day out. Police identified the three victims as Ajay Garude, Santosh Edke and Aniket Pawar.

Their sudden deaths have left their families and friends in deep shock.

Selfie attempt led to accident

According to police, as quoted by news agency PTI, four members of the group entered knee-deep water to take a selfie. They were standing close together, with their arms around each other's necks.

One of them, who was standing near the edge, suddenly slipped into deeper water. As the friends were tightly linked, the others lost balance and fell in one after another.

They quickly began drowning.

One friend rescued

A fifth friend, who was standing a short distance away, saw the accident unfold. He immediately rushed into the water.

He managed to pull one of the four men to safety.

However, the other three disappeared beneath the water before help could reach them.

Rescue teams recover bodies

After receiving information, several rescue teams rushed to the spot. Members of Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, Shivdurg Rescue Group, the National Disaster Response Force and local police launched a search operation.

After a difficult rescue effort, the bodies of the three missing friends were recovered from the dam.

Police investigation underway

Police are investigating the incident. Initial findings suggest the tragedy happened accidentally while the group was trying to click a selfie.

The heartbreaking incident is another reminder of the dangers of taking photos near water bodies.

(With agency inputs)