HD Kumaraswamy alleges his social media team is being targeted by Karnataka police for questioning a honey-trap conspiracy against Siddaramaiah. He demands a CBI probe, as Siddaramaiah secures a court injunction against the controversial video.

Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that Karnataka police are targeting him and his social media team for questioning what he termed an organised conspiracy to defame former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the name of a honeytrap. In a social media post on Facebook, Kumaraswamy wrote, "I will not be intimidated for questioning a suspected honey-trap conspiracy involving senior Congress leaders. Instead of answering serious questions, the government appears to be targeting the young members of our Janata Dal Secular Social media team. Shankar, who works with our social media team, was taken away by the police today without any case being registered against him. I have also received reports that another team member, Mohan, and his family are being harassed. Why are these young people being targeted, and under what authority?"

He said the "person alleged to have carried out the sting operation and recorded footage intended to malign former CM Siddaramaiah has not faced the same scrutiny, while those questioning the episode are being pursued."

"This raises serious questions about the government's priorities. I was the one who raised the issue and demanded a CBI investigation. The questions must be answered through a fair and impartial inquiry, not by putting pressure on our workers and their families. If the government has the courage to respond, let them respond to the questions posed by me. We will challenge any unjustified harassment through legal and political means," he added.

Siddaramaiah Secures Court Injunction

Kumaraswamy's remarks came after the Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru granted an ex-parte temporary injunction in a complaint filed by the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge B Pushpanjali, on hearing IA No. 1 & 2, restrained the defendants, their proprietors, editors, directors and agents from telecasting, broadcasting, publishing, sharing or disseminating an impugned video dated September 27 and broadcast dated October 2, including captions, clips, transcripts and edited versions concerning the plaintiff.

Siddaramaiah Denounces 'Fabricated Content'

Siddaramaiah has strongly refuted allegations linking him to a circulating sting operation video, denouncing the digital footage as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his political career.

While addressing the boundaries of media autonomy, the former Chief Minister maintained that his actions are aimed strictly at halting fabricated content rather than suppressing legitimate journalism.

“I am wholly in favour of freedom of expression. Throughout my political life thus far, I have never been one to obstruct the media's freedom of expression. However, given that some media outlets are misusing freedom of expression, the situation has inevitably arisen where I must seek an injunction through the court to restrain publication and broadcast. I regret this deeply,” Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)