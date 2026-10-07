On Wednesday, police began barricading the Barnala-Mansa road and other roads in expectation of a huge crowd. Heavy police presence has also been requested.

Following the death of anti-drug campaigner Parminder Singh Jhota on Tuesday, police in Mansa, Punjab, increased security by erecting barriers on roadways and parking laden dump trucks along the roadside. The restrictions come ahead of a Punjab bandh scheduled for October 15, with organisers encouraging residents to converge in the town.

On Wednesday, police began barricading the Barnala-Mansa road and other roads in expectation of a huge crowd. Heavy police presence has also been requisitioned and deployed in Mansa and on the routes leading to the town.

Commuters using these highways are being stopped and questioned about the purpose of their trips. Buses have also stopped running, with passengers at Handiaya Chowk reporting that they had waited a long time but no buses arrived.

Activists Call for Punjab Bandh.

A day after Jhota was assassinated in Mansa on Tuesday, a big number of activists gathered in the town and urged people from all over Punjab to travel to Mansa in support of the bandh demand on October 15.

Police measures appear geared toward controlling the expected crowd, with barriers constructed on key highways and tipper trucks stationed along the roadside for support.

Following Jhota's death, activists in the community have called for a bandh. The material provided does not offer further details on the circumstances of his death.

Similar Security Arrangements Following Gulzar Singh's Death

The new barricade in Mansa follows similar arrangements made following the suicide of Gulzar Singh, the father of a heroin addict, on September 7 in Toor Banzara village, Sangrur district.

Senior BJP leaders, including state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, had to trek a long distance to Gulzar Singh's home at the time due to security concerns.

The tragedy had also sparked political interest, with officials visiting the area.

Pargat Singh Addresses Rally at Mansa.

Pargat Singh, the Congress state president, arrived in Mansa on Wednesday and addressed a crowd of activists in the aftermath of Jhota's murder.

The police have proceeded to beef up security in and around the town ahead of the planned bandh. Preparations include road barriers, passenger checks, and the deployment of heavy tipper trucks, in anticipation of a large crowd.

Following the murder of the anti-drug advocate, campaigners have called on people from all across Punjab to gather in Mansa on October 15.