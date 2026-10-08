A Bengaluru woman revealed she installed a helmet camera after a terrifying incident where a man followed her home. Her story, shared in a viral Instagram video, has sparked a widespread debate about women's safety and the necessity of dashcams for riders in the city.

A Bengaluru woman has shared why she decided to put a camera on her helmet while riding her scooty. What some riders would view as an unnecessary accessory ended up being a lifesaver for her following a terrifying ordeal. When another rider saw the camera, he or she approached the woman and enquired how much it cost. While they were talking, she revealed that she had purchased it in response to a man who had supposedly trailed her home.

The exchange was documented in an Instagram post under the name 'throttle_d390'. The post, published on October 1, had over 3 lakh views and sparked a conversation concerning women riders' safety. When queried about the helmet camera, the woman described what occurred to her. "I had a man follow me home. "I wasn't going to risk it again," the woman stated.

Her choice to utilise a camera was directly related to that encounter. The incident also sparked concerns among users about whether women in Bengaluru feel comfortable commuting alone. The post asked, “Are women really safe in Bangalore? Or are we just assuming everything is fine?" The discussion soon moved beyond the camera itself, with users talking about the reasons women may feel the need to record their rides.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

A commenter expressed their sadness by stating, "It is disheartening to see that these things are also occurring in Bangalore. Namma city used to be so secure and tranquil."

Another pointed out that riders may have very different reasons for using such devices, saying, “Some buy it for making content while some buy it for safety. It’s really sad."

Some users also argued that such incidents are not limited to Bengaluru and can happen in different parts of the world. “What banglore are you talking about? Like banglore has all saints living there, bruh it happens all over the world. Bengaluru is no exception," added another.

A comment read, “It’s honesty nessasary for everyone nowadays." Someone wrote, “That is Qubo dashcam." Another user said, “This camera is very important nowadays, not only for girls but for every rider."