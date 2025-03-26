PM Modi to inaugurate India's first vertical-lift Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Pamban Bridge on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami. The 2.8-km-long vertical-lift sea bridge, constructed at a cost of about Rs 535 crore, is India’s first and the world’s second vertical-lift railway sea bridge. It connects Rameswaram to Tamil Nadu’s mainland, significantly enhancing rail connectivity and boosting religious tourism to the holy town.

The new Pamban Bridge, which replaces the century-old structure, is built three meters higher than the existing one, allowing for seamless movement of ships. The bridge stands 22 meters above sea level and is designed to accommodate faster and heavier trains, including freight services. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for this project in November 2019, and despite construction delays due to COVID-19, it has now been successfully completed.

The bridge links Mandapam, the last railway station on the Indian mainland, with Rameswaram, which lies in the Gulf of Mannar. Indian Railways' Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) undertook the project, ensuring that the new bridge could withstand high wind speeds and harsh coastal conditions. The enhanced rail network is expected to increase pilgrimage tourism, allowing more devotees to visit Rameswaram with ease.

Additionally, Indian Railways has plans to reconstruct the rail line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, a historic 18-km stretch that was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone. Dhanushkodi, which holds immense religious significance, is believed to be the place where Lord Rama granted refuge to Vibhishana and later broke his bow, giving the town its name. The extension of the railway line will further improve connectivity and boost religious tourism near the Ram Setu (Adam’s Bridge), which lies close to the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary.

With this major infrastructure upgrade, the new Pamban Bridge is set to be a game-changer for transportation, tourism, and economic growth in Tamil Nadu’s southernmost region.

