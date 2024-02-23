Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly deputy speaker

    The Alamnagar constituency in Madhepura district has been Yadav's stronghold, representing it diligently for several decades. The post became available following Hazari's resignation on Wednesday.

    JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly deputy speaker
    Narendra Narayan Yadav, a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], secured an uncontested victory on Friday (February 23), assuming the position of deputy speaker in the Bihar assembly. This development unfolded after his party colleague Maheshwar Hazari tendered his resignation, leaving the post vacant.

    Yadav, a former state minister with a political career dating back to the 1990s, received congratulations from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary upon his successful election.

    Sources within the JD(U) suggest that Hazari, who held the deputy speaker's position since 2021, is likely to be either inducted into the cabinet or considered for a party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Expressing gratitude upon filing his nomination, the 73-year-old leader assured impartial conduct of House proceedings, emphasizing his commitment to fairness. With extensive political experience and a history of service to his constituency, Yadav's election to the deputy speaker's role marks a significant chapter in Bihar's legislative landscape.

    Meanwhile, Hazari, having served in the position since 2021, is poised for potential new responsibilities, be it a cabinet role or a role in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

