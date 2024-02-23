Who was Lasya Nandita, Telangana MLA who died in horrific road accident?

The unfortunate incident unfolded as Lasya Nandita's vehicle veered out of control, resulting in a collision with a road divider. Despite immediately transferring her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Tragedy struck on Friday (February 23) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Lasya Nandita lost her life in a fatal road accident in Hyderabad. The 37-year-old, serving as a first-time MLA, sustained severe injuries when her vehicle lost control and collided with a road divider, leading to her untimely demise.

The unfortunate incident unfolded as Lasya Nandita's vehicle veered out of control, resulting in a collision with a road divider. Despite immediately transferring her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. The driver involved in the crash is reported to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

This wasn't the first encounter with a road accident for Lasya Nandita, as just ten days before the fatal incident, she survived another mishap in Narkatpally, where she sustained minor injuries. On February 13, while en route to Nalgonda for a rally attended by the Chief Minister, an accident occurred, leading to the tragic death of her home guard.

Lasya Nandita had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016. Born in Hyderabad in 1986, she ventured into politics around a decade ago, initially as a corporator in the Kavadiguda ward. Her political journey reached a pinnacle when she secured victory as the MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.

Following her father's demise last year, Lasya Nandita shouldered the responsibility of continuing his legacy. In the November 2023 elections, she emerged victorious after being nominated as the party's candidate. The news of her sudden demise drew condolences from senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao, who expressed his sympathies on X (formerly Twitter). The entire political fraternity mourns the loss of a promising political figure whose journey was cut short tragically.