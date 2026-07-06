A JD(S) and BJP delegation complained to the Karnataka CEO about 'massive irregularities' in the electoral roll revision. They allege that Booth Level Officers are not conducting mandatory door-to-door verification as per guidelines.

The Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party delegation on Monday submitted a complaint to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar over "massive irregularities" in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral rolls in the State.

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In a complaint addressed to the Karnataka CEO, the delegation noted that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are not following the SIR guidelines. The complaint noted that the evidence backing the allegations has been shared on social media. The complaint raised serious concerns over the SIR process, saying that the officials who were supposed to conduct the exercise have been undermining the true spirit of democracy.

"We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral rolls in the State of Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy," it read.

The complaint added that the BLOs are required to conduct a door-to-door verification of voters, as per the SIR guidelines and the directives of the District Election Officer (DEO), which is not being followed. "Under the SIR guidelines, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), under the directions of the District Election Officer (DEO/DC), are required to conduct mandatory door-to-door verification and personally verify the identity of the members of each household. However, this is not being followed on the ground, evidence of which has been shared on my social media, while mainstream media has also carried several such instances, all of which are clearly in the public domain. (The relevant evidence is enclosed herewith as Annexure-L.) Multiple similar complaints are also being received from several other parts of the State," it read.

Allegations of Irregular Practices

The delegation highlighted in the complaint that enumeration forms are being distributed while sitting at community halls, mosques, and the residences of BLOS, while WhatsApp groups have also been created for the same purpose. The complaint added that people are being encouraged to visit these community halls and mosques for the SIR process.

"Such a practice is a breach of the established SIR guidelines and raises serious concerns regarding the neutrality and secular character of the electoral process," the complaint emphasised.

"This is going to create an unsustainable and unreliable electoral roll. No deviation is allowed from the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India," it added.

Delegation Demands Immediate Inquiry

The JD(S) and BJP delegation demanded immediate inquiry and directed the re-verification of all enumeration forms through mandatory door-to-door verification as well as strict legal action against all the officials who are responsible for these "irregularities."

"In view of the seriousness of these irregularities, we, the NDA Alliance Partners, urge you to order an immediate inquiry and direct the re-verification of all enumeration forms through mandatory door-to-door verification. Strict legal action must be initiated against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for these irregularities," the complaint read.

Earlier today, Kumaraswamy, along with BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi, R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and others, arrived at the Office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer over the alleged lapses in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in the State. (ANI)