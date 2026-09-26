APEDA flagged off a 1 MT consignment of GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal from Karnataka to the Maldives. The export ensures farmers receive over 30% higher prices, strengthening the role of FPOs in the international agri-export value chain.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the flag-off of a 1 MT consignment of GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal from Karnataka to the Maldives on September 24, marking an important step towards expanding international markets for India’s GI-tagged agricultural products and strengthening the participation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) led brands in agri exports.

Boosting Farmer Income

According to the release, a key feature of the consignment is the improved price realisation for farmers through the export value chain. While the prevailing market price is Rs 60 per kg, the farmer realisation through this export-linked channel is Rs 82 per kg, representing more than 30 per cent higher realisation for the farmer.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to participate more closely in export-oriented value chains and connect producers with international markets. This demonstrates the potential of organised export channels to improve market access and value realisation for farmers.

Expanding Market Opportunities

The export is expected to pave the way for regular shipments of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives, creating sustained market opportunities for producers and exporters from Karnataka. The initiative will strengthen market linkages, support greater value realisation for farmers and enable FPOs and farmers to integrate more closely with export-oriented value chains, while further expanding the presence of Karnataka’s GI-tagged agricultural products in international markets, the release said.

About GI-Tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal

Gulbarga Tur Dal, associated with the Kalaburagi region of Karnataka, received the Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2019. The product is recognised for its distinctive taste and quality and forms an important part of the agricultural economy of the region. APEDA lists Gulbarga Tur Dal among Karnataka’s registered GI products. Karnataka is one of India’s major agricultural states, with pulses playing an important role in its dryland agriculture and rural economy. Kalaburagi is one of the major centres of tur cultivation and production in the state, and Gulbarga Tur Dal represents the region’s distinctive agricultural identity.

Flag-Off Ceremony Details

The flag-off was graced by Abhishek Dev, IAS, Chairman, APEDA. The event was attended by senior APEDA officers and industry representatives, including Tarun Bajaj, Senior Consultant, APEDA; Vinita Sudhanshu, General Manager, APEDA; SV. Sadashiva, Managing Director, KSPAML, Gulbarga; and Imran Pasha of M/s Silken Global Exports and Imports, Mysuru. The consignment, exported by M/s Silken Global Exports and Imports, Mysuru, through its FPO-led brand, will be transported to the Maldives by sea.

Building a Global Brand

Abhishek Dev highlighted the importance of taking India’s GI-tagged agricultural products to global markets and creating stronger market linkages for farmers. The export of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives provides an opportunity to build the product’s global identity while opening avenues for further market expansion.

The export to the Maldives provides an opportunity to expand the international market for Gulbarga Tur Dal while creating greater market access for farmers and other stakeholders across the value chain. The initiative is also aligned with APEDA’s efforts to facilitate exports of GI-tagged and other value-added agricultural products to international markets. The consignment also reflects the growing scope for promoting region-specific agricultural products through international trade.

Union Minister Hails Export

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in a post on X, said, "Gulbarga Tur Dal heads to the Maldives. 1 MT of the GI-tagged premium pulse from Karnataka, known for its exceptional taste, has been exported to the Maldives. The farmers who have made this possible with their hard work get over 30% higher prices for their produce in international markets." (ANI)