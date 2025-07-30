Jaya Bachchan's comments on Operation Sindoor has triggered a controversy. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Jaya Bachchan's remarks on the naming of Operation Sindoor, stating that her comments reflect a problematic mindset.

New Delhi: The special session convened to discuss Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha turned dramatic after Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan delivered an emotionally charged attack against the central government. In a sarcastic tone, she congratulted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hiring writers who give grand names such as Operation Sindoor and was angry when interrupted by BJP MPs. “I must congratulate you (Ruling Party) , for appointing such writers who give such grand names. But why did you name it 'Sindoor'? The sindoor has been wiped off the foreheads of women whose husbands were killed,” she stated.

She also said questioned whether Operation Sindoor was legit, stating that it felt like something out of a book or a film. "People came like this, killed so many people, and yet nothing happened. It's really unreal,” she added, and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Upon the interference of BJP MPs, Jaya Bachchan said, "Either you speak or I will speak. When you speak, I don't interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue," she said. The house burst into laughter when the Samajwadi Party MP chided Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was seated next to her, for trying to calm her down. "Priyanka, don't control me," Jaya Bachchan said to which Priyanka Chaturvedi responded with a laugh.



According to reports, Operation Sindoor was a name given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam terror attack, where Hindu men were shot at close range. ‘Sindoor’ in Hindi refers to the red vermilion powder traditionally worn by married Hindu women as a symbol of their marital status. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Jaya Bachchan's remarks on the naming of Operation Sindoor, stating that her comments reflect a problematic mindset. He emphasized that sindoor is not merely decorative but symbolizes strength and resilience. Poonawalla explained that the operation's name was meant as a strong message to terrorists—"you wipe off sindoor, we will destroy you"—and asserted that this goal was accomplished. He also accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of demoralizing the armed forces with such statements.

