New Delhi: During the special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor, Rajya Sabha Leader of the House and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda targeted Congress for their alleged inaction against terrorist attacks, hailing the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their resolve. He highlighted how PM Modi made an immediate return to the country after the Pahalgam attack took place for reviewing security and retaliation. He listed out a number of terror attacks, mentioning that the Congress-led rule was to be considered a 'black' phase.
JP Nadda Quotes during Operation Sindoor Debate:
- On Terror Attacks: “Congress government took no action in 2005 Delhi Serial bomb blasts, 2006 Varanasi terror attack, 2006 Mumbai local trains bomb blasts....the point is - terror and trade and tourism continued between India and Pakistan then.”
- On Global Attention: “During the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts, the nation had the same Army, but there was no political will. At the 2009 SCO Summit, there was no mention of such a big terror attack in 2008. It is on record that the senior-most officials of the government, whether it was the Foreign Secretary or the National Security Advisor (NSA), decided not to retaliate against Pakistan.”
- On Kashmir Situation: “A former Defence Minister once claimed that undeveloped borders were safer, while a former Home Minister admitted fearing visits to Kashmir. Until 2014, the country lived in darkness, but from 2014 to 2025, terror attacks ceased nationwide except in Jammu & Kashmir.”
- On URI Surgical Strikes: “After the 2016 Uri attack, for the first time since 1947, the Indian PM vowed retaliation—and within three days, surgical strikes destroyed terror camps. This reflects a new India with strong political will, unlike earlier leaders who delayed action.”
- On Abrogation of Article 370: “Since the abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting in J&K dropped from over 2,000 incidents to zero. The Valley hasn’t shut down even once in three years. Local terrorism has ended, with only foreign terrorists left—whose average life span is now just 7 days—reflecting India’s zero-tolerance approach.”
- On Political Leadership: “We should not look at Pahalgam incident in isolation, but in its entirety. Political leadership plays a crucial role as it is they who commands the armed forces. There is a clear difference between a responsible, responsive, sensitive, and proactive government, one that acts as per the demands of the situation, and another type of government which has a lukewarm attitude, and one that is non-reactive and non-responsive.”
