    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces three-tier committee to probe Brahmapuram waste yard fire

    On Tuesday, the Kerala government said it would entrust an expert panel to study the health issues being faced by local residents in the aftermath of the recent fire at the waste treatment plant. Health Minister Veena George said the committee would study the short- and long-term health issues being suffered by the people after the incident.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (March 15) announced that a three-tier committee comprising scientific experts will be set up to conduct a probe into the waste dump yard fire at Brahmapuram, Kochi.

    Speaking in the Assembly, CM Vijayan said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State police will investigate the case registered related to the Brahmapuram fire. A vigilance inquiry will also be conducted into the cause of the fire and the proceedings of the plant right starting the time of its inception.

    CM Vijayan said that no serious health issues were encountered by residents due to the Brahmapuram fire. Garbage mounds in the plant caught fire on March 2.

    On Tuesday, the Kerala government said it would entrust an expert panel to study the health issues being faced by local residents in the aftermath of the recent fire at the waste treatment plant.

    Health Minister Veena George said the committee would study the short- and long-term health issues being suffered by the people after the incident.

    "A decision was taken to appoint an expert panel of the health department which will submit a comprehensive report in this regard," she told reporters. "For this, discussions were held with various experts within and outside the state," she added.

    When reporters pointed out the complaint of a death reported following smoke inhalation, George said a death audit would be conducted in this connection.

    "Information of as many as 1,576 people has been collected so far as part of the health survey, being carried out by the department in the areas where the air is polluted due to the incident," she said.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
