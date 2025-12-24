ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlights the LVM3 rocket's 100% success rate, noting it's earmarked for the Gaganyaan mission. This comes after the rocket successfully launched the US's BlueBird Block-2, the heaviest payload launched from India.

LVM3 Success Bolsters Gaganyaan Confidence

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday emphasised that the same LVM3 rocket, which successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, has been earmarked for the forthcoming Gaganyaan programme. He noted that the rocket's perfect track record of 100 per cent success since 2017 strengthens confidence in India's ability. Speaking to ANI, V Narayanan said, "From 2017 to today, whatever launches done by LVM-3 rocket have been a 100 per cent success. This is the same rocket we have earmarked for the human-rating level for the Gaganyaan programme. This success gives further confidence to go ahead with the Gaganyaan programme."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Growing Stature in Space

"Chandrayaan 4 and 5 are approved projects. There is a saying that strength only respects strength. When we accomplished Chandrayaan-3, Japan wanted to collaborate with us. It's not a small thing. A technologically developed country wanted to collaborate with us. Today, I can proudly say as an Indian, we are rubbing shoulders with the developed countries of the space-faring nations," he said.

Successful Launch of BlueBird Block-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile this morning. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft is the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.

PM Modi Hails 'Significant Stride' in Space Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the successful LVM3-M6 launch, which placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit, calling it a significant stride in India's space journey.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A significant stride in India's space sector.The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey."

"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!" the post reads. (ANI)