The alliance between Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections has sparked political reactions. Shiv Sena leaders expressed concerns over perceived betrayals of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and unrest among party workers over seat-sharing. Congress leaders, meanwhile, questioned the implications for the broader political alliances in Maharashtra, hinting at potential splits within the ruling Mahayuti.

Accusations of Betraying Balasaheb's Legacy

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare said, "Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are going to go to Balasaheb Thackeray's Shivaji Park Smriti Sthal to pay homage to him. Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, our idol, will never forgive these two brothers because Raj Thackeray betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray and gave him a big scar. Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. Balasaheb Thackeray will never forgive them; the Marathi people will never forget this. No matter what they do now, it will not help them. When it comes to seat sharing, their party workers are very nervous and angry because they have been fighting against each other for almost the last two decades, and now they have to sacrifice their seats..."

Congress Sees Cracks in Mahayuti Alliance

The Congress which has been an ally of the UBT Sena is yet to jump on to the alliance for the BMC polls, but sees political capital in the coming together of the Thackeray cousins claiming that this is the end of the Mayahyuti (NDA alliance) in the state. Congress leader Atul Londhe said, "...Today's news is that Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar are going to come together. Does this mean that the Mahayuti has suffered a split?"

Sena-UBT and MNS to Form Alliance for BMC Polls

In a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to announce an electoral alliance.

State Election Commission Announces Poll Dates

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

Mahayuti's Dominance in Local Body Elections

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has dominated the local bodies elections for all 286 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while congratulating BJP workers for the victory, said that this performance is a "trailer" to the upcoming municipal polls. (ANI)

