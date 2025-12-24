Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP, claiming its policies have hurt the Vaishya (trader) community by favouring monopolies and using flawed GST. He pledged his support and also accused the government of undermining MGNREGA with a new bill.

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Plight of Traders

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for policies he claims have hurt small businesses, particularly targeting the Vaishya (trader) community. He pledged his full support to the Vaishya community, calling it a fight against the BJP's "feudal mindset." He expressed concern over the community's struggles, describing it as a warning about the negative impact of government actions on the economy.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Our business is on the brink of collapse - this anguished cry from the Vaishya community in the business dialogue has truly shaken us to the core. The very community that has historically contributed so much to the nation's economy is now in despair today - this is a warning bell of danger. The government has given free rein to monopolies, and shackled small and medium traders with the chains of bureaucracy and flawed policies like incorrect GST."

"हमारा व्यापार खत्म होने की कगार पर है” - व्यापार संवाद में वैश्य समाज की इस पीड़ा ने सच में झकझोर कर रख दिया। जिस समाज ने देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में ऐतिहासिक योगदान दिया, आज वही हताश है - ये खतरे की घंटी है। सरकार ने Monopoly को खुली छूट दे दी है, और छोटे-मध्यम व्यापारियों को… pic.twitter.com/p3V950dCus — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2025

He accused the BJP of empowering monopolies while burdening small traders with bureaucracy and flawed policies, such as incorrect GST.

"This is not just a policy failure - it is a direct assault on production, employment, and India's future. This is a fight against the feudal mindset of the BJP government. And in this battle, I stand with full strength alongside the Vaishya community, the backbone of the country's trade," the post read.

Accusations Over Viksit Bharat Bill

Meanwhile, earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP government of not holding a discussion in Parliament on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill).

He alleged that the bill is not meant to bring development but destruction, the cost of which will be borne by Indians through the loss of their livelihoods.

"No public discourse, no discussion in Parliament, no consent from the states - the Modi government has run a bulldozer over both MGNREGA and democracy. This is not development, but destruction - the cost of which millions of toiling Indians will pay by losing their livelihood. Be sure to read this article by the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji, which exposes every aspect of this serious issue," wrote Gandhi. (ANI)