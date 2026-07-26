A six-year-old child tragically died after allegedly drowning in a water-filled pit in the Kaladham Colony area of Greater Noida. The family rushed the child to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have registered a case.

A six-year-old child died after allegedly drowning in a water-filled pit in the Kaladham Colony area of Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park 2 police station.

According to the police, the child fell into a pit that had been dug and was subsequently filled with water. Upon discovering the incident, the family members rushed the child to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors at the facility declared him dead on arrival.

Police Launch Investigation

The local police have initiated a probe into the matter following a formal complaint.

"Based on the complaint of the plaintiff, a case has been registered in the matter. Further legal action is being ensured," a police official stated. (ANI)