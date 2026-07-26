NSUI President Vinod Jakhar termed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a 'victory for students,' demanding an NTA ban and strict action over paper leaks. He credited Rahul Gandhi for initiating the 'massive student movement' and vowed to continue the fight.

NSUI Calls Resignation 'Victory', Demands NTA Ban

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Vinod Jakhar termed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a "victory for millions of students", while demanding an immediate ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and strict action against those responsible for paper leaks.

Speaking in the context of the month-long student protests, Jakhar said, "It's a victory for millions of students. A corrupt institution like the NTA hasn't been banned yet. We want it banned with immediate effect, and those guilty should be punished severely."

'Enact Strict Laws, Compensate Families'

Jakhar also urged the Central government to reach out to families who lost children due to alleged paper leaks and provide them with "large financial compensation."

"Strict laws should be enacted in this country against paper leaks. The government should talk to the families who lost their children over the paper leak and provide them with large financial compensation," he told ANI on Saturday.

"Today, the country's law and order is a complete failure. Privatisation has made education so expensive that children from ordinary poor families can't study," the NSUI chief said.

Rahul Gandhi Led the Movement, Says NSUI Chief

Crediting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leading the agitation, Jakhar said the protests were a result of a "massive student movement" initiated under his leadership.

Jakhar said NSUI workers supported students during the nationwide protests, including those who faced police action. "Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the students, initiated the massive student movement. We protested against any lathi charges across the country. We opened our office doors to the students. We set up service camps, arranged for them to sleep, provided food, and provided medical kits. Even if they were facing lawsuits, legal assistance was provided," he added.

The NSUI chief asserted that the student body's agitation would continue until all demands were met. "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we stand with the students across the country... our fight continues," Jakhar said.

Protests Withdrawn, Normalcy Restored in Central Delhi

Meanwhile, the internet has been restored at the Jantar Mantar protest site and neighbouring areas of Central Delhi after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a withdrawal of the agitation as they received assurance from the government over their demands. The administration has used jammers for mobile internet in the region for days as the youth protest over NEET-UG paper leak grew in numbers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also restored regular passenger services at all stations. "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open", the DMRC said.

The decision follows days of security restrictions and staggered closures at 18 key central Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and New Delhi.

The CJP has withdrawn their agitation, saying the decision was taken in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the government. CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister following over a month-long protest, especially led by Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar along with a 26-day-long hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)