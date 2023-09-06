Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2023: Devotees flock to Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala

    As part of the Ashtami Rohini celebration or the Janmashtami, thousands of devotees are visiting the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday (Sep 6). 

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    The Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple is experiencing a significant influx of devotees as they continue to visit the shrine to partake in the Ashtami Rohini Day festivities on Wednesday (Sep 5). The standard entry to Nalambalam is available from 3 am to 5 pm. Additionally, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., devotees have the option to enter Nalambalam directly through the kodimaram (flagstaff) area. During this period, the customary shayana pradakshinam (circumambulation of the sanctum sanctorum) and chuttambalam pradakshinam will not be conducted, and there won't be any special darshan permits granted for VIPs.

    Also read: Janmashtami 2023: Know how to observe fasting as per guidelines from Shastras to mark Lord Krishna's birthday

    Also today, the marvellous golden idol of the deity (swarna kolam) will be carried in procession three times. At Annalakshmi Hall and the hall located at the temple's southern entrance, the special sadya (feast) for devotees will start at nine in the morning. The sadya will feature a special palpayasam that was made at a cost of Rs 8.5 lakh. Although there will be choroonu offerings, kids won't be allowed inside the Nalambalam.

    Additionally, acharyas will tell Krishna avatar stories at night and during the Bhagavata Saptaham at 9 am. At Melpathur Auditorium, a Krishnanattam performance will start at 10 pm. Athazha Puja, which takes place at night, will include approximately 45,000 appams.

    As part of the Janmashtami celebrations, people adorn temples, homes, and even public areas in worship of Lord Krishna to mark the day. To illustrate Lord Krishna's epic tale, some people also dress up like Him. Lord Krishna is celebrated for his multifaceted persona, which spans from the mischievous child "Makhan Chor" to the profound philosopher of the Bhagavad Gita. Each facet of Lord Krishna's personality reveals a unique dimension of divinity, offering spiritual insight and guidance.

