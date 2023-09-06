Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula

    Kerala's biggest and most anticipated Ashtamirohini Vallasadya will be held today at 11 am at Aranmula, Pathanamthitta. A vibrant kind of sadya will be prepared for the devotees under the expert supervision of 300 chefs.
     

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The historic Aranmula Ashtamirohini Vallasadya will be held today at Arunmula, Pathanamthitta. Many people, including Palliyoda Seva Sangh and devotees will participate in the feast which starts at 11 am. 

    Sadya will be serving in the temple courtyard and in the food corridors (Ootupura).The meal is prepared under the leadership of around 300 expert chefs.The biggest feature of Aranmula Vallasadya is that the Vallasadya is served with sixty-three variety dishes. 

    The feast of Aranmula Vallamkali, which includes numerous rituals and traditions, is celebrated by devotees in large numbers. First, permission must be obtained from the temple to conduct the procession. After obtaining permission, the procession organizers will begin their preparations. On the day of Vallamkali, those responsible for the procession will reach the temple early in the morning.

    These devotees will be divided into two groups, one for the deity at the temple and the other for the boat. Each group will follow specific customs and rituals associated with their respective roles. First, they will start their journey in boats.

    They will sing devotional songs and hymns as they make their way to the temple near the Pampa river. The offerings to the temple, such as lamps, musical instruments, and flowers, will be carried by the procession participants. There will be no priests present during this part of the ceremony; it is entirely organized by the devotees.

    Following these rituals, they will carry the boat and the deity on a procession to the main temple. After reaching the temple premises, the devotees will hand over their pearl umbrella and a paddle to Aranmula Thevar. Afterward, they will proceed to the Ootupura (a particular place) for lunch. Even after reaching Ootupura, the ceremony does not end. Dishes are asked for by singing each song.

    After the feast, they reach under Kodimaram (pillar infront of temple) and after offering praise to the Lord, they turn over the 'para' which has been filled earlier.

    All these rituals and offerings will be done by the procession participants themselves, without the presence of priests. Finally, after the feast, they will return to their homes.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level? AJR

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level?

    Kerala news live september 6 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    IAF tests its operational preparedness with 'Trishul'

    IAF tests its operational preparedness at borders with 'Trishul'

    SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

    SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

    Transition from India to Bharat began with PM Modi's recent foreign trips?

    India to Bharat transition: 'Bharat' term used for PM Modi's recent foreign trips; G20 Summit ID cards

    Recent Stories

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level? AJR

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level?

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding date OUT: The couple to get married in Udaipur on THIS date RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding date OUT: The couple to get married in Udaipur on THIS date

    Kerala news live september 6 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    India to Bharat: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff react to ongoing debate RBA

    India to Bharat: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff react to ongoing debate

    Petrol diesel prices today: Check September 6 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 6 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon