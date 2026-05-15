A female teacher was arrested in the Janakpuri POCSO case involving a 3-year-old girl's assault. Delhi Police will also appeal the bail granted to a 57-year-old school caretaker, who was the first accused arrested in the case.

In a fresh development in the Janakpuri POCSO case involving the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl inside a private school, a female teacher has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested based on evidence collected during the investigation.

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Delhi Police to Appeal Bail, Refutes Harassment Claims

The case pertains to an incident reported on April 30 at a school in West Delhi's Janakpuri, where the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted during school hours. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, through social media, confirmed that they will file an appeal against the bail order of the accused in the said case. In a post on X, it clarified, "Certain media reports alleging harassment or intimidation by police officials are false, baseless and contrary to the actual facts of investigation. The complainant and the child victim were provided a comfortable, child-friendly environment during the inquiry proceedings and were met only for lawful inquiry and counselling."

Investigation Details

It mentioned that during the investigation, the accused was arrested immediately, after identification by the victim on the same day. "Statements of the child and her mother were recorded before the Judicial Magistrate immediately, relevant CCTV/DVR footages along with other exhibits were seized. The investigation has been conducted in a fair, professional and impartial manner on the basis of scientific evidence, forensic examination, witnesses statements and merits of the case," it said.

Appeal Against Bail Order

The Delhi Police also emphasised that they had strongly opposed the bail application of the accused before the Court. However, the Court granted bail to the accused. "West District Police is filing appeal against the said bail order in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Joint CP of the range will meet with the parents of the victim and had been directed to submit report into the matter within 24 hours. Delhi Police is committed to ensure a thorough and water-tight investigation into the matter," the Delhi Police mentioned on X.

Initial Arrest and Bail

Based on the victim's identification, the police arrested a 57-year-old school caretaker on May 1. The accused was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. However, he was granted bail by a court in Dwarka on May 7, despite strong opposition from the prosecution. (ANI)