The MP High Court declared the Dhar Bhojshala complex a Hindu temple, ending namaz rights from 2003. A Hindu litigant has moved the SC. The court granted Hindus worship rights and suggested the govt find alternate land for the Muslim side.

Hours after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala complex in Dhar a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and quashed the 2003 arrangement allowing alternate-day namaz, a key litigant on the Hindu side has approached the Supreme Court seeking to be heard before any orders are passed on the verdict.

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Key litigant, Jitendra Singh Vishen -- who is also a petitioner before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the Dhar Bhojshala disput, filed a petition be heard before the top court passes any order on the High Court's decision declaring the disputed archaeological site a temple.

Madhya Pradesh High Court's Historic Verdict

Earlier today, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a historic verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj. Addressing media personnel after the court's order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the judgment as "historic," noting that the court has partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) order dated April 7, 2003.

"The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict, partially setting aside the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003. Furthermore, the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship and has recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj," Jain said.

The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London. "Regarding our demand for the repatriation of the idol currently housed in a London museum, the Court has directed the government to consider this request; the Court also noted that the Muslim side is free to present its views before the government as well. Additionally, the Court has asked the government to consider allocating alternative land to the Muslim side," he said.

In an effort to provide a resolution for the other party, Jain said that the court has suggested the allocation of alternate land for the Muslim side. "The Court has granted us the right to perform worship rituals and has directed the government to oversee the management of the site. The ASI's previous order, which granted the right to offer Namaz (prayers), has been completely set aside; henceforth, only Hindu worship shall take place there," he added.