A massive fire broke out in several vehicles at a parking lot in the Shahdara district of New Delhi. According to initial information, blasts were heard from the cars. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

A massive fire broke out in several vehicles parked at a parking lot near the railway line in Bihar Colony under the Farsh Bazar police station area of Shahdara district on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

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According to initial information, multiple cars parked in the parking area caught fire, and blasts were heard from the vehicles during the incident. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to control the blaze. More details awaited. (ANI)