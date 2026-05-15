Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar, with a crew from 16 nations, arrived in Colombo for a three-day visit to enhance maritime cooperation with the Sri Lanka Navy. The port call includes high-level meetings, joint exercises, and cultural exchanges.

The Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar, crewed by personnel from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFC), arrived at Colombo Harbour on 15 May 2026 as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region. The ship's entry into Sri Lankan waters underscored the strong maritime partnership and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN). On arrival, IOS Sagar was escorted into harbour by a Sri Lanka Navy ship.

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Diplomatic and High-Level Meetings

The three-day port call aims to further strengthen maritime cooperation and reinforce the collaborative security architecture in the region. During the visit, the Commanding Officer of IOS Sagar is scheduled to call on senior leadership of the Sri Lanka Navy, including the Commander Western Naval Area and the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet. The Commanding Officer will also meet the High Commissioner of India in Colombo.

In addition, the Chief of Staff, Sri Lanka Navy, is scheduled to visit the ship and interact with the multinational crew embarked onboard.

Joint Activities and Public Engagement

As part of professional and cultural engagements, the multinational crew of IOS Sagar will participate in media interactions highlighting the objectives of the IOS SAGAR 2026 deployment. Friendly sports fixtures, including volleyball and basketball matches, are also planned between personnel of the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps.

The ship will be open to visitors during the stay in harbour, with personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy, school children and members of the Indian diaspora in Colombo expected to visit.

Cultural Immersion for Crew

Apart from official engagements, the crew of IOS Sagar will undertake cultural visits and professional tours to Colombo Port, Galle, Kandy and Pinnawala to promote deeper people-to-people ties and mutual understanding.

Departure and Joint Exercise

IOS Sagar is scheduled to depart Colombo on 18 May 2026 with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Sri Lanka Navy.

Strategic Significance

IOS SAGAR's visit to Colombo stands as a strong reflection of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and its continued commitment towards ensuring peace, stability and collective maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)