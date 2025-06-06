8th pay commission latest update: The much-awaited 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing renewed hope for over 36 lakh central government employees and pensioners across India.

With this green light, the stage is now set for a potential salary revision that could significantly impact the livelihoods of government staff and their families.

Substantial hike expected for employees and pensioners

According to early reports, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to propose a substantial hike in salaries and pensions. The fitment factor — a multiplier used to calculate new basic salaries — is expected to fall between 2.28 and 2.86. This could result in a 40–50% increase in basic pay for central government employees. Pensioners and family pensioners are also likely to benefit from similar revisions.

In the previous pay commission, government employees saw a notable increase in remuneration, and expectations are running high that the 8th CPC will offer a similar, if not better, revision.

Fitment factor: What it means

The fitment factor is a key component in salary calculations under the pay commission framework. It determines how the existing basic pay will be multiplied to arrive at the new salary. A higher fitment factor typically translates to a more generous pay increase.

Finance ministry confirms formation of 8th CPC

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission. While the exact timeline for the commission's report submission has not been finalised, Sitharaman said that the "time fixed for submission of its report will be decided in due course."

What's next?

With the formation of the commission now official, employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting further details, including timelines for implementation, revised pay matrix structures, and sector-specific recommendations.