Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the long-cherished dream of connecting “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” by rail has finally come true. Inaugurating the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, PM Modi described the moment as a “huge celebration of India's unity and willpower.”

“With the blessings of Mata Vaishnodevi, today the valley of Kashmir has been connected to India's rail network,” PM Modi said at the site. “We have always said with reverence: Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This has now become a reality for the railway network as well.”

PM Modi waves Tiranga atop bridge, flags Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi waved the national flag atop the Chenab Bridge in a symbolic gesture. He also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back, linking the Kashmir Valley to India’s high-speed rail network for the first time.

The fast, modern trains are expected to reduce travel time and boost tourism and pilgrim travel to Kashmir and Jammu.

Chenab Bridge: Taller than Eiffel Tower, built in tough terrain

The Chenab Railway Bridge stands 359 metres above the riverbed, taller than the Eiffel Tower. Built over the Chenab River in Reasi district, the 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge is the tallest railway arch bridge in the world.

It is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project — a major engineering achievement in one of the most difficult terrains in India.

Entire USBRL project now complete

PM Modi also inaugurated the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, and dedicated the entire 272-km USBRL project to the nation.

The project brings all-weather, seamless rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley for the first time in history.

PM Modi interacted with engineers and workers behind the project. This was his first visit to the Valley after Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

He called the completion of the USBRL project a “historic day for development, integration, and national unity.”