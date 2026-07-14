A Special NIA Court in Jammu has issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant for LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. The court deemed his arrest and custodial interrogation essential for a fair investigation into the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

A Special NIA Court in Jammu has observed that the arrest and custodial interrogation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and designated terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed are necessary for a "fair, complete and effective investigation" in a terror-related case, and has accordingly issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

NIA Court's Rationale for Warrant

Special Judge Prem Sagar passed the order on an application moved by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed, who has been arrayed as accused No. 8 in the FIR. The court observed that the accused's arrest and custodial interrogation were essential to ensure a fair and effective investigation. Holding so, it directed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant of arrest against Hafiz Saeed and forwarded the warrant to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), NIA, Jammu, for execution in accordance with law and the prescribed procedure.

Details of the NIA's Plea

According to the NIA's application, a supplementary chargesheet has already been filed in the case. The agency stated that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It further submitted that he is operating from Pakistan and is deliberately evading arrest, necessitating the issuance of an open-dated non-bailable warrant to facilitate further legal proceedings and investigation. After considering the submissions of the NIA's Investigating Officer and the contents of the application, the court allowed the plea and disposed of the application.

Background of the Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

The underlying case has been registered for offences under Sections 147, 148, 149, 150 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case pertains to the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, including tourists, were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA, which took over the investigation, has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-based operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Its supplementary chargesheet names LeT founder and designated terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as Accused No. 8, alleging his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack.(ANI)