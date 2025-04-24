Baramulla: The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army has recovered several arms and ammunition from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Taking to social media post on X, Chinar Corps stated that they have recovered two AK Series Rifles, five Magazines, one Pistol, ten Kgs of RCIED and other war-like stores from the district.

"Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla: Two AK Series Rifles, five Magazines, one Pistol, ten Kgs of RCIED and other war-like stores have been recovered from the site. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained," Chinar Corps posted on X on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the security forces had launched operations to eliminate terrorists across the Kashmir valley.

In Baramulla, heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during the counter-infiltration operation launched on Tuesday night.

According to Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of 161 Infantry Brigade, a counter-infiltration operation was carried out on Tuesday night. The security forces received information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector. On the intervening night of April 22 and 23, the Indian army received the information about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri Nallah.

Terrorists' movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am. After a continuous exchange of fire for two hours, the security forces ambushed and neutralised two terrorists. 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from both terrorists.

"Last night, we carried out a counter-infiltration operation. For the last few days, our security forces were continuously getting information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector through our intelligence agencies... On the intervening night of 22 and 23 April, at around 1 am, the Indian army got to know about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah", Brigadier Shukla told reporters.

"Our surveillance, drones, and ambush parties were redeployed and resited. Terrorists' movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am, we ambushed and neutralised two terrorists after a firing that went on for two hours. Our security forces carried out sanitisation and search operations in this dense forest. The Jammu and Kashmir police are trying to identify them. Their weapons were recovered - 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition. Additionally, one 10kg IED has also been recovered...", he added.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.