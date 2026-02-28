JNU students burn VC's effigy over alleged casteist remarks and condemn police action. This follows a clash where students demanding UGC regulations were allegedly beaten by police. Five arrested students have been granted bail by a Delhi court.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Friday gathered to burn the effigy of JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit over her alleged casteist remarks, and condemned the Delhi Police for detaining and arresting JNU students following yesterday's protest staged to demand the implementation of UGC regulations.

Students Allege Police Brutality

According to a JNU student, the Delhi Police locked the campus gates for three days. When the students removed the locks and marched in through four layers of barricading, they were brutally beaten by the officials. "An effigy burning was conducted in regard to the JNU's 'Sanghi' VC's casteist, 'manuvadi', and racist remarks. Yesterday, when students were demanding the implementation of UGC regulations, they tried to exit the university. The most shameful thing happened. On the VC's orders, the Delhi Police locked the gate for three days. But when the students removed the locks and went out, four layers of barricades were erected. But the students didn't stop there; they continued their fight, but were brutally beaten up..." he said.

Court Grants Bail to Arrested Students

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to five JNU students arrested in connection with a protest on the university campus. The students were produced before the court following their fresh arrest earlier in the day. The case was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. According to police, the protesting students allegedly broke barricades during the demonstration, and 27 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

Bail Conditions and Judicial Custody

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar granted bail to the accused, Neha, Ranvijay, Varkay Parakkal and Abhishek Kumar, on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each, along with a surety of the same amount. The court made the bail subject to verification of their permanent addresses, noting that the accused were initially reluctant to disclose their residential details. However, as the bail bonds were not furnished immediately, the court remanded all the accused to 14 days of judicial custody until March 13. (ANI)