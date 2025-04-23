A day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Baramulla's Uri sector, killing two terrorists.

Baramulla: The Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, neutralizing two terrorists during an ongoing operation near Uri. The incident occurred just a day after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 tourists.

According to a statement by the Chinar Corps, a group of 2–3 unidentified terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory through the Sarjeevan area near Uri Nala on April 23. Upon being confronted by alert Army personnel, a fierce gunfight ensued. Subsequently, the Corps confirmed that two of the infiltrators had been killed in the encounter.

“Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated… large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered. Operation is in progress,” China Corps posted.

The infiltration attempt occurred just a day after a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 28 tourists and injured many others. The Resistance Front, a group linked to the ISI-supported Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility for the assault, which stands as the most severe since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

This incident coincided with US Vice President J.D. Vance's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia. In light of the attack, PM Modi returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning, shortening his visit. Upon arrival at Palam Airport, he conducted a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials.