Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Bird Festival organised in Kotdwar. On this occasion, he dedicated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth several crores of rupees for various development blocks of the district.

Upon reaching Kotdwar, the Chief Minister first met children with disabilities, interacted with them, and enquired about their education. Thereafter, he visited the Siddhbali Temple, offered prayers, and wished for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the state. Subsequently, he formally inaugurated the two-day Bird Watching Festival organised in the Saneh area.

On his arrival at the venue, District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries by presenting bouquets. Students of Government Girls Inter College, Kotdwar, welcomed the guests with a traditional Garhwali welcome song, while the delightful performance by young children of Heritage School on bird and nature conservation captivated the audience.

Development Projects Launched

During the programme held on Saturday, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 61 development projects. Of these, foundation stones were laid for 21 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,172.78 lakh, while 40 projects were inaugurated at a total cost of Rs. 24,439.55 lakh. In this way, development works worth a total of Rs. 32,612.33 lakh were inaugurated and initiated.

CM's Address: Focus on Local Economy and Women Empowerment

The Chief Minister also visited various stalls set up at the festival venue, with the bird photography exhibition being a major attraction. Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the activities organised for bird identification and conservation. He said that the stalls set up by women of Self-Help Groups to promote local products were highly commendable and were strengthening the rural economy. He added that the 21st century would be the century of Uttarakhand, with women playing the most significant role. Products prepared by women, he said, are even better in quality than those of multinational companies.

Ongoing Projects in Kotdwar

Highlighting the ongoing development works in the Kotdwar region, the Chief Minister said that projects such as the bus terminal, AYUSH hospital, establishment of an STP to make the Khoh River pollution-free, construction of a bridge over the Malan River at a cost exceeding Rs. 26 crore, and the Kotdwar-Najibabad four-lane road are progressing rapidly.

New Announcements for Regional Development

Making several announcements for regional development, the Chief Minister said that the dilapidated, mining-affected pipelines under the urban drinking water scheme in Haldukhata would be strengthened. He announced the construction of two classrooms, a library, a science lab, a computer lab, and a boundary wall at Government Inter College, Kotdwar. Flood protection works will be undertaken in Jeetpur village, located on the right bank of the Khoh River. An 108 ambulance service will be provided at the Primary Health Centre, Jhandichaur, and a boundary wall will be constructed at the Government Post Graduate College, Kotdwar.

Promoting Biodiversity and Eco-Tourism

The Chief Minister emphasised that many bird species are on the verge of extinction and need urgent conservation. Expressing confidence, he said that this Bird Festival would prove to be a milestone in the development of the Kotdwar region. He stated that Uttarakhand is among the country's richest states in terms of biodiversity, with about 71 per cent of its geographical area under forest cover. The state is playing a leading role in environmental conservation. Every year, millions of migratory birds visit Uttarakhand, and out of the approximately 1,300 bird species found in India, more than 400 rare and beautiful species are found in the state. Referring to the rare Surkhab bird, the Chief Minister said that this golden-winged bird migrates to Uttarakhand during winters, and is associated with the popular saying, "Surkhab ke pankh lage hain kya." He noted that birds play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, seed dispersal, and strengthening ecosystems. With the support of the Government of India, wildlife protection is being ensured in the state, and the Forest Department is being equipped with modern tools. The government is promoting drone piloting, eco-tourism, and wildlife photography, while also supporting educational tours for students. Special arrangements have been made at Kalagarh for the treatment of injured animals and birds.

A New Identity for Kotdwar

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and local MLA, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, in her address, said that out of nearly 700 bird species found in Uttarakhand, about 400 species are found in the Kotdwar region, reflecting its rich biodiversity. She described the Bird Watching Festival as a commendable initiative towards promoting eco-tourism and bird tourism. She suggested that the event be included in the state government's annual calendar and celebrated every year on January 31 as 'Bird Festival Day' to attract bird and nature lovers from across the country and abroad. The Speaker stated that such events would give Kotdwar a new identity on the tourism map, enhance public awareness about environmental conservation, and strengthen local economic empowerment. She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the development projects worth crores of rupees provided to the region, stating that these would give new momentum to the district's overall development.

A Celebration of Biodiversity

Welcoming the gathering, the District Magistrate said that the event is not merely a festival but a celebration of biodiversity, nature, and sensitivity towards life. She noted that the Bird Festival is a unique initiative that not only spreads the message of bird conservation but also opens new opportunities in wildlife conservation and wildlife photography. She added that such events would create new tourism dimensions for the Kotdwar region and establish it as a destination for nature lovers. Expressing her thoughts eloquently, she said that whenever we see a bird flying freely in the open sky, we understand the true meaning of freedom. Freedom is not just a right of humans but an equally fundamental right of animals, birds, and nature. She expressed hope that the festival would become a powerful medium for raising awareness about nature conservation and would give a new national identity to the district.

Festival Participation and Activities

On the first day of the two-day Bird Watching Festival, more than 2,500 people participated, including 300 students, 800 youth, 400 women, 100 bird watchers, and over 900 other participants. Notably, students participating in the marathon, painting, quiz, and essay competitions organised during the festival will be awarded prizes for their outstanding performance on the final day of the event. (ANI)